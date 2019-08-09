



How many shoes are too many shoes? If you ask Us, the limit does not exist. See, when it comes to our shoes, we’re head over heels for them. It doesn’t matter if the toe is open or closed, or if the heel is high or low, we absolutely and unequivocally love each and every single pair. But what’s our one true shoe soulmate?

A simple, wear-everywhere pair of course! See, we need a pair that’s not just dependable, but reliable. This pair needs to do things like survive our morning commute or long hours spent on our feet, plus be versatile enough to go from desk to drinks. Who said comfort had to be boring? Not Us! That’s why we love this pair that we can wear basically anywhere.

See it: Grab a pair of the Naturalizer Samantha Flat (originally $89) with prices starting at just $63, available at Zappos!

Most flats are either comfortable or they’re chic, and it’s rare to get both. So when we heard reviewers say this shoe was the exception, we had to see it to believe it.

The Naturalizer Samantha Flat is the shoe that everyone is talking about. Actually, they’re not just talking about it, they’re ranting and raving over how perfect it is. One reviewer claims this shoe was “instantly comfortable,” while another says it was her “most perfect fit,” ever. And the rest of them? Well, they’re speechless.

See, d’Orsay flats are everything but comfortable. Chic? Sure! Comfortable? Never. Usually, we’re complaining about how uncomfortable they are. Mainly because they’re the gateway to blisters, leaving one ache and pain after another. So when a shopper was claiming she wore this flat straight out of the box for “five days in a row without a single blister or bump,” we were amazed, to say the least!

So amazed, we knew we didn’t just want one pair, but one in every single color. How couldn’t we? For starters, they’re comfortable. Secondly? All five shades are sensational. There’s black leather, chocolate pearl leather, flash yellow suede, lodge brown pearl and taupe leather. And if that wasn’t enough? The material varies between suede or leather, depending on the color selected.

We’re finding it impossible to get over this perfect pair! The pointed-toe front makes it even harder not to stare. This small detail makes such a big difference overall. It just exudes sophistication, so much so, the reviewers took notice!

One reviewer was loving how “sleek and sophisticated” this subtle detail was! Another called it the “pretty pair” she couldn’t help but wear. Can we even blame her? This shoe is a textbook example of versatility. It can be worn anywhere, any place and any time, and if you ask this one reviewer, she claims with anything, too!

This reviewer was already pre-planning her wardrobe! She says she intends on pairing these flats with “my jeans and even a dress, skirt or ankle pants!” Amazing, isn’t it? We think so! It just goes to show how highly versatile and transitional this shoe can and will be.

