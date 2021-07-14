11 of Our Absolute Favorite Zara-Style Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are so many categories to hit in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. We’re glad it lasts a while, because we’d be worried about missing out otherwise. We just know we don’t want the sale to end before we can pick up some new fashion finds we’ll love for a long time.

Right now, we’re specifically looking for pieces with Zara vibes. The brand’s mix of affordable luxury and mega-cool streetwear always has our attention, and there are plenty of pieces in the Nordstrom sale that fit that style. They’re all majorly marked down too, of course! Here are 11 of our favorites — grab them before the prices shoot back up!

1. This Frayed Shacket

Shackets (shirt jackets) are all the rage right now, mixing casual, oversized jacket styles with the put-together design of a shirt. This one is corduroy and has a raw edge, so it’s even cooler!

Get the Thread & Supply Frayed Corduroy Shirt Jacket (originally $49) for just $32 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

2. This Tie-Dye Top

A retro tie-dye print is always going to be in style, and the fact that this long-sleeve tee is so comfy just makes it an absolute must-have for Us!

Get the Free People Be Free Tie Dye Oversize Long Sleeve T-Shirt (originally $58) for just $39 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

3. These Wide Leg Jeans

Wide leg jeans are obviously very in, but these are another level up with their carpenter loop and hammer pocket!

Get the BP. Contrast Stitch Wide Leg Carpenter Jeans (originally $45) for just $30 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

4. This Faux-Leather Jacket

Zara isn’t the only place to go for top-notch faux-leather jackets anymore. This bomber-style one is incredibly awesome, especially with its removable knit drawstring hood!

Get the BLANKNYC Faux Leather Bomber Jacket (originally $98) for just $55 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

5. This Floral Dress

This mini dress is earning top scores in every fashion category thanks to its ruched neckline, smocked-cuff balloon sleeves, sustainable materials and eye-catching floral print!

Get the Vero Moda Chaddie Floral Long Sleeve Ruched Minidress (originally $69) for just $46 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

6. This Faux-Leather Mini Dress

You have the faux leather, you have the mini dress — now you can have both in one! This shirtdress is going to be a compliment magnet, especially with added details like the ruffle cap sleeves!

Get the BB Dakota x Steve Madden Lima Faux Leather Mini Shirtdress (originally $99) for just $60 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

7. This Windbreaker

Windbreakers are going to elevate any streetwear outfit you put on, especially when they have a cool oversized cut and chevron stripe like this one. They’re obviously great for blustery days as well!

Get the BP. Oversize Funnel Neck Nylon Windbreaker (originally $59) for just $39 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

8. These Coated Skinny Jeans

These KFTK bottoms will take your skinny jean collection up about 100 notches. The coated texture is both edgy and sleek, and both of the currently available colors are gorgeous!

Get the Kut From the Kloth Donna Coated High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans (originally $89) for just $59 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

9. This Mock-Neck Blouse

This designer top is all about staying effortlessly chic with its dropped shoulders and slight mock neckline. We were pleasantly surprised to find a little keyhole cutout in back too!

Get the Vince Camuto Print Georgette Blouse (originally $79) for just $50 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

10. This Maxi Dress

The bold yet refined colors of this maxi shirtdress are beautiful. We’re getting floral garden after a summer rain vibes. We also love how this piece can be dressed up or down!

Get the Maggy London Bold Floral Long Sleeve Maxi Shirtdress (originally $148) for just $88 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

11. These Unique Sweatpants

Sweatpants can be more than just loungewear, and these cotton-blend fleece pants prove it. They have such a unique acid wash-inspired design!

Get the Treasure & Bond Sweatpants (originally $49) fro just $30 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop everything in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

