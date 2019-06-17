The Comfy Leggings You’ll Wear Both to the Gym and Out to Brunch





A lot of leggings are limiting, style-wise. They’re either way too casual to wear outside of our home or a yoga class, or they’re way too bright and busy to wear with our everyday clothes. Some are also just way too uncomfortable or constricting to wear for more than half an hour at a time. That’s why we went in search for the legging that can do it all!

The Zella Twin High Waist Crop Leggings can not only do it all, but even more beyond that. Just ask the reviewers who have left stellar reviews on them, and the hundreds, or even thousands more to come!

See it: Get the Zella Twin High Waist Crop Leggings for just $59 exclusively at Nordstrom!

Shoppers say these Zellas are “hands down the best [they’ve] ever worn,” noting the “great price point” for such amazing quality. Everyone loves the simple yet unique style, calling the leggings cute “without being too flashy.” Many others mentioned how they’re “very comfortable” and “soft,” while others discussed their versatility. One said how these leggings work just as well for their gym sessions as they do for their brunch get-togethers afterward!

These leggings are figure-sculpting, with a high-rise, extra-wide waistband that hits just above the belly button. This waistband not only cinches our shape, but keeps everything in place as we sweat our way through jumping jacks, squats, downward dogs and pliés!

These Zella leggings are ultra stretchy and wick away moisture as we work out. They feature smooth flatlock seaming, too, which won’t rub against our skin or irritate us, even as we make our way through 50 (or more) reps of the same move!

Also keeping us comfy and cool is the main accent detail of these leggings: the mesh panels! There are two sets of these “cooling shadow stripes” down near the hem, which hits at the bottom of the calf, with breathable mesh vents that expel heat from our body. These stripes are not only a great bonus functionality-wise, but also style-wise! They’re very cute, and we love the subtle switch from the grey of the leggings to the forest green of the stripes!

Speaking of the color, we want to point out that these leggings are the easiest step we can take into the rainbow when typically all we wear is black. Even better? Reviewers say “the color does not fade,” even after many washes! These leggings are resilient in every way!

Another feature we’re obsessed with in these Twin leggings is the hidden waistband pocket, which is recommended for storing a key or some cash. It’s so convenient for when we need to stop at a snack stand mid-run to pick up more water or a protein bar!

Zella is a Nordstrom-exclusive brand, all of its designs made with “ultimate comfort innovation and peak performance technology” as the main focuses, so all we have to focus on is hitting our health and wellness goals!

These leggings run true to size, but if we’re unsure of what size we actually are, there’s a handy size guide available, which we’ll find right under the size dropdown list. We love how these leggings have a larger size selection than other brands, so we can all find the best fit possible! Now go find it!

