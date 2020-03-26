This Incredibly Comfortable Hoodie From Zella Is 40% Off at Nordstrom

If you think that all hoodies are pretty much the same, think again! There are certain styles that are truly a cut above the rest. In fact, there are so many different elements that can take a basic sweatshirt and make it absolutely fabulous.

You can own 1,000 hoodies, but everyone has their tried-and-true that they turn to in a time of need. It’s the little things that make it become a go-to. Well, believe Us when we say that we may have just discovered our new favorite hoodie — and it’s on sale at Nordtrom for a fantastic price!

Get the Zella Miami Hoodie (originally $59), on sale for just $35, available at Nordstrom!

This hoodie from Zella is simple yet seriously stylish. Look, spending time at home and wearing loungewear practically 24/7 doesn’t mean that we have to look frumpy. For starters, this hoodie definitely gives off serious athleisure vibes, which is totally on trend right now. It’s made from a super-soft 100% cotton material that Nordstrom reviewers can’t stop raving about.

We love the cowl-neck style at the top of the sweatshirt, and how it can frame the face beautifully. Many similar pieces that have this type of a neckline don’t have hoods, but this one drops down to create the perfect roomy and cozy addition! This sweatshirt is meant to have a loose fit for easygoing wear. It has classic ribbing on the bottom hem and on the cuffs of the sleeves. The sleeves actually fit longer to enhance the casual look of the sweatshirt. And, of course, there is a kangaroo pocket at the front to keep your hands cozy as well!

This hoodie comes in three different colors — deep navy blue, a lighter cobalt blue and a beautiful pale yellow. We honestly can’t decide which shade we like the most, but with the amazing sale price we could simply score all three! This sweatshirt has been marked down to just $35, which is a steal for the ages.

Multiple Nordstrom shoppers have said that they loved their hoodies so much that they were compelled to pick up another in a different color! They’re especially loving the yellow version, which is absolutely perfect for the spring and summer seasons. One reviewer described this Zella hoodie as “perfect for going to gym, or running errands with high waisted joggers or jeans!” A lot of happy customers have said that this sweatshirt has become their new “favorite,” and we have a feeling it will become our new go-to as well!

