This ‘Beyond Soft’ Hoodie Is 40% Off in the Nordstrom Flash Sale

Feeling like you need something to look forward to these days? It’s time to start keeping up with Nordstrom. The brand’s online store actually has Us setting our alarms extra early just so we can shop the new deals as they come out every few days. The Better Together Sale cannot be stopped — and this time around, brands including Nike, Vince, Patagonia, Eileen Fisher and more are up to 40% off!

Our top pick of the moment? Without a doubt, it’s this Zella hoodie. This Nordstrom-exclusive brand is a major fan-favorite, and this hoodie is a game-changer. Sweatshirts have always been a wardrobe staple, but have yours ever elicited a “wow” from you before?

Get the Zella Nola Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt (originally $79) for just $47 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends April 14, 2020 at 9 a.m. ET!

That’s right — you can now grab the best hoodie you’ll ever wear for under $50, saving major dollars while experiencing true comfort for the first time. The shoppers don’t lie, calling it “beyond soft” in their reviews, noting that it’s a great pick for working from home. Not only is it “super cozy,” but it “will go with everything,” and considering its “great quality,” it easily sets the standard for “form and function.” And when WFH days are over? It’s also the “perfect hoodie to wear out of the house and still look cute”!

This heather grey sweatshirt has a front-zip closure, zipping all the way up the funnel neckline which is a warm bonus we warmly welcome. There’s a hood too, of course, with a drawstring to get the right look and feel. You’ll also notice long sleeves with ribbed cuffs, a straight hem that hits at the hips and, everyone’s favorite, pockets on the sides!

This hoodie is made of a cotton blend with an unbelievable amount of stretch to it. It’s breathable too, and is complemented by a super soft white lining on the inside. It has a medium weight to it, and we love the way it falls on the body. It’s definitely a relaxed fit, but not in a baggy, oversized way that renders you shapeless. It definitely has a sporty-chic vibe, and it’s a must for layering into your next athleisure ensemble!

These short flash sales making up The Better Together Sale at Nordstrom go fast, so if you spot something you love marked down, like this hoodie, be sure to add it to your bag and check out before it’s too late. Sizes are flying!

