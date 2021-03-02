We Found the Perfect Sleep Shirt That You Can Also Wear for Zoom Meetings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever we wake up in the morning, it’s always a struggle to get out of bed and take off our pajamas. We adore wearing our most comfortable pieces in order to upgrade our beauty rest, and we simply don’t want that cozy feeling to end once the alarm clock starts blaring!

Since many of Us are still working remotely, getting the a.m. started looks a bit different than usual. There are days when we don’t have any Zoom meetings, which means we’re not putting that much effort into our outfits. But of course, there are also days where our calendars are jam-packed — and all we want to do is lounge in our nighttime attire. Luckily, this fantasy may be possible — ever since we found a sleep shirt that can easily be styled for a virtual call!

Get the Zexxxy Women’s Long Sleeve Pajama Top for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2021, but are subject to change.



This sleep top from Zexxxy may slightly resemble your run-of-the-mill button-down, but it’s made from a material that shoppers claim is one of the softest things they’ve ever put on their bodies! It’s a classic top that extends into a tunic-length dress, and it certainly won’t resemble sleepwear while you’re on display.

Here’s the key to pull off wearing it on Zoom: Buying it in the right colors. While some of the playful patterns and shades are pajama giveaways, the black, white and darker hues are definitely passable! All you have to do if accessorize it with some earrings or a necklace, throw on a little makeup and you’re good to go.

Amazon reviewers were immediately obsessed with their purchases, noting they’ve bought this sleep shirt in multiple colors as a result. The fabric is light, silky and so easy to wear — especially when it’s time to get some shut-eye. Just a note: You may want to order a size up if you’re in the market for a more oversized fit, per shopper recommendations. The good news? Once it arrives, you’ll likely never want to take it off — and you won’t have to (unless it’s laundry day). Get ready to live in this fan-favorite fashion find!

