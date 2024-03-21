Lifestyles of the rich and famous includes having a go-to jewelry designer like Blake Lively and Beyoncé have for years.

In the latest “VIP Scene” episode, Us Weekly is giving readers an inside look at which designers are outfitting the biggest names in Hollywood.

New York-based designer Lorraine Schwartz is known for using architecture to inspire her jewelry looks, which has led to a loyal following with Lively, 36, Beyoncé, 42, and Rihanna.

“Happy happy birthday our beautiful adopted sister @blakelively,” Schwartz wrote via Instagram in August 2021, sharing photos of the Gossip Girl alum wearing a variety of her baubles over the years. “You are pure sunshine and I love you with all my heart. You make my jewels shine brighter but you’re the true gem.”

Lively, meanwhile, gushed over Schwartz and fellow designer Ofira Sandberg after the actress’ 2022 Met Gala gown and jeweled crown they co-created made it into a Kensington Palace exhibit.

“With my sisters, the genius and unmatched @lorraineschwartz and @ofirajewelz,” Lively captioned an Instagram Story in July 2023. “This was absolutely surreal. Seeing the crown that we made in Kensington Palace.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress gushed: “I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out.”

Jacob Arabo, known as Jacob the Jeweler, has become a staple among A-list clients after opening his jewelry store in 1986. His unique and exquisite designs — think diamond gloves and giant faced watches — have made fans of Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.

Harry Winston, which was created by the jewelry icon by the same name in the 1930s, has been a household name for decades. In 1999, Gwyneth Paltrow wore one of his creations, a wreath necklace, with her powder pink gown while attending the Oscars. She won Best Actress while wearing the piece.

Bvlgari is an Italian design company that has become synonymous with high fashion and elegant taste. Known for their serpentine necklaces, bracelets and watches, the brand is a must-have for Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway.

Watch the exclusive video above for more on the biggest bling creators for celebrity clientele. Check back next week for another “VIP Scene” guide.