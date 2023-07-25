Blake Lively couldn’t help but step into action to fix her former Met Gala gown while it’s on display at Kensington Palace in the U.K.

“When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit 🫣😊,” Lively, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 25, alongside a clip of her inspecting the dress. “Happy almost Virgo season folx [sic].”

In the video, Lively can be seen inside the exhibit and fluffing up the body of the Versace gown she once donned for the 2022 Met Gala. The iconic dress first appeared as a copper number with an oversized bow and beaded embellishments, but later transformed into a blue-green skirt with a long flowing train.

The gown is currently on display in the Crown to Couture exhibit in the royal museum and will remain there until late October. In addition to Lively’s gown, there are more than 200 items on display that were worn by the biggest names in pop culture. Beyoncé‘s look for the 2017 Grammys, Billy Porter’s “Sun God” outfit for the 2019 Met Gala and Kendall Jenner’s Hepburn-inspired Givenchy dress for the 2021 gala are also featured in the exhibit.

Lively was visiting the museum with jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg — who are sisters. The Gossip Girl alum has been dressed and styled by the duo for several occasions including the 2022 Met Gala.

“This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown we made in Kensington Palace,” Lively captioned a photo of the trio inside the museum. “I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this … Just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.

Days before heading to the exhibit, Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds spent some quality time together in London. The twosome have been spending time across the pond while their respective projects are on hold due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Lively had been working on the adaptation of It Ends With Us, while Reynolds, 46, had been filming the third Deadpool movie prior to strikes shutting down both productions.

The couple — who ​share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty 3, and a fourth child whose name has not been revealed — enjoyed a date night at the theater without their little ones. They saw a performance of Matilda the Musical and posed for a photo with the cast.

​​“The talent. The athleticism. The hammer throw to end all hammer throws,” Reynolds wrote via his Instagram Stories alongside a snap from the outing.