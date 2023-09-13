Alix Earle hilariously proved she’s just like Us with a relatable nighttime routine during New York Fashion Week.

Earle, 22, rocked bangs and blonde extensions down to her waist for the Dion Lee Spring/Summer 2024 show on Sunday, September 11. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share an image of her hair’s state after removing the gorgeous hairdo. In the before and after post, she first showed off a selfie of her perfectly straightened locks and curtain bangs from the show. In the after photo, Earle gave followers a glimpse of her scraggly ponytail, with her hair braided and stiff from the coiffure. “Before & After,” she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends were quick to laugh with the TikTok star in her comments section. “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper wrote, “She’s got range.” Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton — who gave Earle the iconic extensions — added “Hot.” Model Rocky Barnes quipped, “Sign of a good time 🔥.”

Earle also shared a lively TikTok video of her and a friend attempting to get the extensions out of her head after clubbing in NYC until 4:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13.

In the video, the BFFs hilariously grabbed her head and pulled at strands, testing to see which were real and which were extensions, while Earle screamed “Ow!” multiple times.

After removing a few strands, her friend realized that Earle’s tresses were actually braided and pinned to her scalp so that the extensions could clip in easier. They laughed at the mess and got back to work.

“Apparently I’m supposed to use this spray to get these extensions out of my head that are glued in,” Earle explained to fans while using an extension release product from Appleton’s hair collection, Color WOW. After applying the product, chunks of extensions came out with ease.

After Earle finished removing the rest of the hair, she told fans “The only thing left in my head is the bangs and I kind of want to keep them! I think I should cut bangs for real.” However, she quickly parted with the fringe and removed them. “Here’s my hair,” she said while posing with her locks straightened on the top and wavy underneath.

Earle finished the video by showing the mess of her extensions on the bathroom floor. (Earle is known for her fashion sense and “Get Ready With Me” TikToks.)

For the Dion Lee fashion show, Earle wore a black lacy bralette underneath a pleated tan top and matching high-low skirt. She paired the outfit with sheer stockings, knee-high leather boots and a black clutch.