Alix Earle became the talk of the Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 show by flaunting a messy — but chic — look during Paris Fashion Week.

Earle, 22, arrived at the soirée — alongside stars including Emma Chamberlain, Sydney Sweeney, Paris Hilton, Adriana Lima and more — in a laid-back and luxurious ensemble on Tuesday, October 3. For the show, Earle slayed an undone hairstyle featuring a middle part, textured waves, a voluminous crown and strands purposefully out of place.

After the show, celebrity hairstylist Owen Gould broke down how he created Earle’s “Parisian bedhead” look to Us Weekly. “We wanted it to look effortless and chic,” he said, explaining that “Alix was open to suggestions” when it came to the coiffure. “We decided it would be cooler to do something messy and undone vs. some of the more slick styles she’s been rocking lately,” Gould noted. “She loved the change as it was something she hasn’t tried before.”

First, Gould “prepared her hair with a volumizing mousse and soothing serum.” After her mane dried, “I clipped in 18 inch Hidden Crown Clip-ins for a little extra volume.”

Gould added, “This look was supposed to look undone so we didn’t want any curl. Instead of using a curler, he reached for a flat iron and “alternated directions to give the hair a very subtle bend.”

“I finished with a little smoothing serum for separation,” the stylist told Us. He gave Earle even more of a “relaxed feel” by tucking her locks into the Miu Miu jacket she donned.

Her outfit featured a zip-up jacket and matching skirt embellished with the Italian fashion house’s logo, a white T-shirt and a tan leather purse. She accessorized with black sunglasses, frosted tights, strappy nude heels, silver rings and a long light pink manicure.

For glam, makeup artist Ash K. Holm created a timeless look including rosy cheeks, a soft contour, feathered eyebrows, bronzy eyeshadow shades blended into her lids, a winged eyeliner and mascara. She topped it off by using pink lipstick.

Earle took to TikTok to document her getting ready process on Tuesday. In the social media video, she put on her jacket and told fans, “I think we’re gonna leave it open and we’re tucking my hair into the jacket.” She gushed over the ‘do, “It’s honestly kinda fun! I feel like my hair is shorter and now I’m gonna wanna cut it.”

In the background of the clip, Gould could be seen applying a few last touches to her strands.

“I am so obsessed with Miu Miu this is a dream come true,” she captioned the post.