The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs teamed up with Vicci Eyewear to create a fabulous capsule collection.

For the line, Josephs, 56, designed four statement frames that come in both optical and sunglass options. The spectacles feature various shapes, vibrant colors and patterns including bright red, tortoise shell, pistachio, black, clear and more.

After the line launched on Friday, October 20, Josephs exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about what inspired the collaboration. “I literally can’t live without my glasses: readers, opticals and sunglasses. I always choose iconic styles and I am so excited to introduce my exclusive capsule collection with Vicci Eyewear,” she told Us. “I designed the most chic collection, primarily inspired by my love of travel to Italy. The materials are beyond high quality, have the most gorgeous textures and colors, and always make a statement!”

In images promoting the capsule, Margaret posed with her mom, Marge Sr., in a number of photos. In one pic, the duo both rocked a pair of the Luna glasses. Margaret, for her part, gazed into the camera while sporting the clear frames. She paired the frames with a flowy teal top, a glamorous updo and bright red lips. Marge, meanwhile, wore the eyewear in bright red and paired them with a matching blazer and chic blowout.

“My mother and I have always bonded over style,” Margaret gushed to Us. “Marge Sr. famously said ‘spend your last dollar on a lipstick,’ My Vicci collection speaks to the fact that style extends beyond age and this collection looks FABULOUS at every age.”

Elsewhere in the photo shoot, Margaret slayed the Gulia black sunglasses, which feature oversized square frames and gold hardware. She teamed the accessory with a black sweater, gold earrings, nude lipstick and a statement ring. She parted her locks down the middle and smiled for the camera.

In a press release, Josephs praised the line for being “classic, sophisticated beauty that can take you from year to year and that will go with any of your outfits.”

Her collection also announced that a portion of the capsule sales will be donated to Equality Now, a charity that globally protects and promotes women’s and girls’ rights.

Margaret also dished to Us about the upcoming season 14 of RHONJ, which is set to premiere in 2024.

“This upcoming season: shocking, shifting, sure to be a hit.” She continued, “Let’s just say that I’m seeing things more clearly now, and not just thanks to my Vicci eyewear.”