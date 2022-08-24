Party mode! Blake Lively soaked in the final days of August by hanging by the pool — and showing off her toned physique.

“☀️summer lovin’ … had me a blast,” the 34-year-old star wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, quoting the Grease song, “Summer Nights,” made famous by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in 1978.

The Gossip Girl alum — who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with husband Ryan Reynolds — wore a white, crisscrossed bikini top with short sleeves and a tiny white bathing suit bottom in the snap.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress’ tan and fit bikini body was on full display as she enjoyed the summer sunshine.

Lively topped off the vacation look with wavy locks which she let loose. She smiled for the camera while standing next to a pool filled with rafts and toys. The California native tagged her husband, 45, in the picture, which he then commented on.

“Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales,” the Deadpool star replied, hinting that the couple were somewhere in the United Kingdom.

Reynolds, for his part, purchased the Welsh football team Wrexham AFC in fall of 2020 with pal Rob McElhenney. Their FX docuseries about the franchise, Welcome to Wrexham, premiered on Wednesday.

The Free Guy star, who wed the Town actress in 2012, appeared to be in the U.K. as of Saturday, August 20. “Made it to church on time. @wrexham_afc,” the Canadian actor captioned a series of snaps from one of the Wrexham AFC games.

Lively, meanwhile, has been celebrating her birthday month in style beginning with a trip to Disneyland on August 14. The Age of Adelaide actress turns 35 on Thursday, August 25.

“Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. 💖 I’ll wait,” she captioned multiple pictures from her day at the California theme park.

The Shallows star posed with Princess Jasmine and Jesse from Toy Story 2 in between going on rides with her big sister Robyn Lively. The duo also enjoyed the park after dark, heading to Disney’s California Adventure before heading home.

“Find me a happier heart to get to spend it with you… 💖🥳,” the Teen Witch actress, 50, commented on her sibling’s post. “Happy birthday month sweet sister I💘U.”

