Ciara traded in her brunette strands for funky glow-in-the-dark locks.

The singer, 37, took to Instagram on Monday, August 28, to show off the daring new look in a video shoot for her new song “Low Key.” (The visual appears to have been taken before Ciara got pregnant with her fourth child.)

In the video, Ciara could be seen rocking the neon green mullet while standing in front of a butterfly projector. She teamed the ‘do with a black cutout bodysuit and baggy leather pants. She made the look even more electric with angel wings strapped to her back, stiletto boots, green eyeshadow, long lashes, pink lipstick, neon nails and chunky jewelry.

Ciara previously showed off a different neon wig while out and about in July. At the time, she wore a bright orange bob and teamed the crown with a groovy two-piece set including planet and rocket ship embroidery. She topped the ensemble off with a Chanel purse, a cross necklace and multiple bangles.

Ciara’s hairdos aren’t limited to quirky wigs. Earlier this month, she twisted her tresses into high pigtails while showing off her growing belly bump. The voluminous ‘do featured brown and blonde highlights, black scrunchies and face-framing pieces. For the maternity photoshoot, Ciara wore a pink and orange patterned crop top, low-rise jeans, studded leather boots and gold, diamond and pearl chokers.

Ahead of the shoot, Ciara announced that she’s expecting another baby with husband Russell Wilson. In the reel, she posed in front of a pool while showing off her pregnant silhouette. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib,” she captioned the social media post, referring to her song “How We Roll” featuring Chris Brown.

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023 Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner and Logic announced in 2023 that they are expanding their families by welcoming new babies. Jenner shared on January 1 that his now-fiancée, Tia Blanco, was pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family […]

Wilson, 34, and Ciara share daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir Wilburn, 9, with ex Future.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Ciara and Wilson met in 2015 at NBC’s I Can Do That wrap party but kept their romance private. In 2016, the lovebirds tied the knot in England. Celebrity friends including La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland and Serena Williams attended the nuptials. The following year, the couple welcomed Sienna after nine months of marriage. In 2020, they expanded their family with the birth of Win.

Related: Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Relationship Timeline Winning at love! Russell Wilson and Ciara’s relationship has been going strong since they first started dating in 2015 — and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback gushed over his love in July 2015, while confirming that the duo had chosen to remain celibate until marriage. “I need […]

Ciara recently showed off her brood in a Gap X LoveShackFancy. In the ad, Future and Sienna hugged and twinned in matching sweatshirts.