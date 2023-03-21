Permanent love! After exchanging vows last month, Clare Crawley and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, further demonstrated their commitment to each other with matching tattoos.

The Bachelorette alum, 42, showed off the duo’s ink via Instagram on Monday, March 20. “Mom + Dad 💘,” she captioned a photo of her and Dawkins, 47, standing side by side and lifting up their shirts to reveal their new body art — each other’s birth dates.

The CEO — who has two daughters from a previous relationship — commented on the post: “Best bonus mom ever! 👧🏻👧🏻.” Dawkins previously gushed about the hairstylist’s relationship with his girls during an October 2022 Q&A on Crawley’s Instagram Story.

After one fan asked what Dawkins’ kids thought about the Bachelor Nation alum, he replied, “Oh, my gosh, they’re completely obsessed with you. They love you so much.”

The lovebirds went Instagram official in September 2022, one year after their first date.

“This picture was taken exactly one year ago,” Crawley wrote via Instagram at the time, revealing that she first connected with Dawkins the same month that she and Dale Moss ended their engagement. “He asked me to dinner. I didn’t have an appetite. (Stressed & depressed) But I said yes to tea and a walk. Ended up laughing and smiling more than I did the entire last year combined.”

After the boyfriend reveal, a source exclusively told Us that that California native was “seriously interested” in Dawkins and “excited to see where things go.”

One month later, a source confirmed to Us that the businessman had proposed.

“Everything in my world has changed since I met her. She’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know,” Dawkins subsequently gushed to Us. “She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”

When the couple tied the knot in February, Crawley deemed the nuptials the “happiest day of [her] life” via her Instagram Story.

While sharing her and Dawkins’ new tats, the Bachelor Winter Games alum also acknowledged her “cool explant scar” in the comments section. The ABC personality has been candid about having her breast implants removed in July 2021.

“My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I’ve had blood test after blood test. That is not my only symptom,” she wrote via Instagram ahead of the procedure, explaining what led up to her decision to opt for removal. “It all came to a head about a month ago when I was at the chiropractor. I have implants, but behind one of them was a big packet of fluid.”

Crawley continued: “My body is fighting [my implants]. My body can’t heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It’s all making sense.”

Eleven months after the surgery, the reality TV star reflected on the progress she’d made.

“Making the empowering choice to remove my implants has been a 50/50 physical and mental process that words can’t describe,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2022. “Taking that leap towards honoring my body + soul allowed so much to fall away and truly heal.”