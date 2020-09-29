Uh oh! Diana French, a.k.a. the woman whose hands went viral last week after Kyle Richards claimed she saw French wearing her stolen ring, is speaking out — and she’s not happy.

For a little refresh, during a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills special, “The Secrets Revealed,” the 51-year-old reality star recalled a story about seeing a ring that was stolen from her in 2017 in an Instagram photo Diane Keaton posted in 2019.

“I was looking on Instagram and I saw Diane Keaton — she posted a picture of a psychic’s hands on the Third Street Promenade and they had my ring on her hand,” Richards claimed. Back in 2017, Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky’s California home was burglarized when the couple was vacationing in Aspen. Nearly $1 million worth of belongings was stolen at the time. “We reached out to one of our agents at The Agency who happens to represent Keaton and I said, ‘You need to find out what the situation is.’”

French happened to be the woman in the picture and now she is telling her side of the story. In an episode of Inside Edition on Monday, September 28, the retired pharmacist (not psychic, as Keaton had identified) is defending her bauble.

“I don’t deserve this,” French said. “My twin sister called and said, ‘Diana, you’re on Google.”

So where did French’s ring come from? “My mother was killed 40 years ago and my dad gave me her band.” She even has proof! French noted that she has the appraisal papers from 1980, setting the ring’s value at $2,500, along with family photos that showcase her wearing the piece of jewelry for decades.

When Richards reached out to Keaton back in 2019, the Oscar winning actress said she only posted the photo “because she thought the nails were so interesting.”

“I’ve always had long nails,” French said on Monday night. “I am totally lost without them.”

Last week, a rep for Richards told Us, “No one is accusing the woman of stealing but we would love to find out what pawn store she may have purchased it from because it could potentially lead to helping Kyle find more of her mom’s jewelry.”

Us Weekly reached out and is waiting to hear back from Richards’ and Keaton’s teams at this time.

