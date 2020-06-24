Diane Keaton continues to reign as our fearless style guru! In a video she posted to Instagram on Monday, June 22, the 74-year-old actress took viewers through her obsession with clothes from her younger years to now.

“Even when I was young I was way into fashion,” she says at the start of the video, standing against a white brick wall wearing baggy jeans, a white button-down, a black scarf and a bowler hat. She explains that she used to pick out patterns with her mom when she was a kid and then would tell her what she wanted to create from them.

“Fashion’s always been everything. Then of course with time I began to cut out pictures of ideas for my clothes, if I could only get mom to make them for me,” she continues. “Even now, I still cut out amazing fashion.” So she decides to take viewers through her book of fashion — and it is an absolute treat.

As she flips through her homemade personal scrapbook, you see pictures of Keaton took of herself wearing all kinds of different ensembles, lots of them featuring hats and scarves. While some are more proper and elegant — like a white pant suit worn to an awards show — others are much more out-there, clearly by her choice.

“You can tell that’s more like me. More sloppy,” she says about one look complete with a gray coat, a very tall fedora and big chunky white kicks. “See those shoes? I love those shoes. And how about that hat?”

As she continues to walk Us through more bold looks, she stops at a long gray number. “Now, you might say that those pockets are a little too large. And you wouldn’t be wrong,” she says. “And also I can’t get my hands all the way down to the bottom. So I rarely use this particular coat, but isn’t it kind of cool?”

Honestly, we think all of her clothes are cool! They may not be everyone’s flavor but that’s what makes her style so special.

We aren’t the only ones obsessed. A-listers chimed in on the comments, showing their love and support. “This FIT,” Halle Berry posted with a flame emoji, while Jennifer Aniston wrote, “You’re everything perfect !! ❤️❤️👏🏽👏🏽”

Sarah Paulson even posted two comments, the first laughing at something Keaton said, and the second about her sneakers. “Also: why didn’t I get credit for the sneakers. I need approval too. Because IM INSANE.”

