George Clooney Proves He's the Flowbee King on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Like a pro! George Clooney proves he knows how to work a Flowbee like no other. On Wednesday, December 2, the 59-year-old showed off his Flowbee hair trimming skills on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and it was quite impressive.

“I’m sure you know this but you’ve been in the news for an unusual reason because you told a reporter you Flowbee your hair,” Jimmy Kimmel said. “You give yourself haircuts.”

Of course, Kimmel, 53, is referring to the Clooney’s appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, in which he revealed that he’s been cutting his own hair with the vacuum haircutting system for decades.

“I do,” Clooney replied. “And I’ve been doing it for years.”

The Midnight Sky actor went on to explain that he originally bought it 22 years ago off T.V. but it broke so his assistant had to buy another, which was not such an easy feat. “You couldn’t get them for a while.”

The host jumped in to point out that anyone who has an assistant to shop for them shouldn’t be using a Flowbee to cut their hair.

But as it turns out, Kimmel bought one for himself months ago during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. However, he wasn’t all that sure how to operate the system. “Talk me through it because I have not used it.”

Clooney, on the other hand, knew exactly what to do. He turned the vacuum on, the buzzer on and went to town. He even knew the extension length was too long to use.

“You do it that fast,” the comedian asked as the actor was moving the device around his head. But the noise of the machine was too loud, so he repeated himself.

“I can’t hear you I’m Flowbeeing,” the Ocean’s Eleven star replied. And that, right then, is how George Clooney became the spokesman for Flowbee.

