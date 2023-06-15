Gwyneth Paltrow made a statement at the 2002 Oscars thanks to her gothic-inspired Alexander McQueen gown, which she has since passed down to her daughter, Apple.

During a Thursday, June 15, Instagram Story Q&A, Paltrow, 50, was asked if she ever let her 19-year-old daughter try on any of her archival fashion pieces.

The Shakespeare in Love actress simply replied by uploading a photo of Apple — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, alongside son Moses, 17 — wearing the now-iconic gown inside her closet.

Paltrow first donned the ensemble at the March 2002 Academy Awards. Despite rampant criticism of her desire to wear a sheer bodice to the awards ceremony, the Glee alum liked the look.

“Everybody really hated this [dress], but I think it’s kind of dope. I’m into it,” Paltrow recalled to Vogue in an April 2021 interview for their “Life in Looks” series. “I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical.”

She continued: “I think at the time it was too goth, I think people thought it was too hard, so I think it sort of shocked people. But I like it.”

Paltrow, however, has since noticed one fatal flaw with her Oscars ensemble.

“There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup,” the Shallow Hal actress previously confessed during a March 2013 Q&A on her Goop blog. “Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to — a little bit of punk at the Oscars.”

Paltrow’s daughter has since become a fashionista in her own right, even making her Paris Fashion Week debut at the Chanel spring/summer 2023 runway show in January. Apple stunned in a black-and-white tweed set from the fashion house as she watched the show from the front row.

While the teenager has enjoyed finding her own path, Paltrow was admittedly emotional about her firstborn leaving the nest.

“It’s been a major transition. I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew it would be hard because Apple and I are so close and were together all the time,” the Iron Man actress— who married Brad Falchuk in 2018 — exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. “But I had no idea. It was like the worst heartbreak I’ve ever [felt].”

She added: “I felt like the love of my life broke up with me for weeks. It was terrible. Now, I’m getting more used to it and it also helps to see her happy and well-adjusted. That makes a huge difference. And she just came home for October break, so that was good. I’ll see her for Thanksgiving.”