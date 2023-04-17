Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin)’s favorite accessory is her husband, Justin Bieber! The model donned earrings that featured a “J” and “B” while at Coachella on Saturday, April 15.

For the first weekend of California’s iconic music festival, the Rhode founder, 26, gave Us major style inspiration as she paired the dangling gold letters with a third chunky hoop. She further accessorized with layered gold necklaces. The jewelry complemented her effortlessly cool festival outfit, which included a cropped white tank top and oversized blue jeans.

Hailey paired the baggy pants with a black belt and square-toe black shoes. She completed the ensemble with a leather shoulder bag and round sunglasses. The Drop the Mic alum followed up with an additional social media carousel on Saturday, which featured snaps of her at the desert celebration. In one shot, Hailey posed next to a yellow claw machine that was filled with products from her beauty label. In a different image, she flashed a wide smile as she cozied up to Justin, 29.

Kylie Jenner gushed over the post in the comments section, writing “cutieeee.” A fan added, “SHE IS THE MOMEMENT.” A third follower raved, “THE BEST COUPLE.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that the couple’s marriage is “stronger than ever” following tension with the “Sorry” singer’s ex Selena Gomez. “Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this,” the insider said. “He knows how happy Hailey felt after she and Selena made amends and thought they had put this all behind them.”

Hailey has “been leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what,” the insider adds, noting that their relationship has a sturdy foundation. “Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it’s challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Gomez, 30, and Hailey’s rocky history came to a head when the YSL ambassador was accused of shading the “”Same Old Love” artist via TikTok in January. The drama continued with fans speculating about more issues among the women, with many taking aim at Hailey on social media. Gomez attempted put an end to the drama with an Instagram Story on March 24. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.” Gomez added: “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hailey then showed support for the “Wolves” songstress on her own Instagram Story. “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.”

She added: “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”