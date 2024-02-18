Harry Styles proved he can truly rock any type of hairstyle or length after giving Us a glimpse at how his buzz cut is growing out.

Styles, 30, stepped out at the Premier League soccer game between Manchester United and Luton Town at Luton’s Kenilworth Road on Sunday, February 18. The musician looked cool in a blue-and-white sweater vest, which he wore over a collared shirt and underneath a black peacoat. Styles’ mane was closely cropped on the sides with extra length on top, resembling an Ivy League style.

Styles was initially known for his windswept, curly locks when he rose to fame as a member of One Direction in 2010. As the boy band found continued success, Styles grew out his locks to his shoulders before One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

When he later starred in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Styles cropped his ‘do shorter and kept it throughout his solo Love on Tour concerts in 2022.

While he’s rocked different lengths through the years, he sent the internet into a tailspin in November 2023 when he appeared to shave it all off.

While fans mourned Styles’ long ‘do, his mom defended him for switching it up.

“When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut,” Anne Twist, Styles’ mother, wrote via Instagram that November. “Sorry but I don’t get it 🤷🏻‍♀️ #TPWK.”

While the “Treat People With Kindness” singer had a solo outing at the soccer pitch, girlfriend Taylor Russell had a glamorous evening at the 2024 BAFTAs on Sunday. Russell, 29, stunned in a white Loewe halter dress with midsection cutouts and feather trim.

Styles and Russell have been dating since June 2023.

“Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023, noting that “despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible.”

The insider added: “Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get. Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

Styles last dated Olivia Wilde, his Don’t Worry Darling director, after connecting on the set of the 2020 thriller. Wilde, 39, later denied that she left ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two kids, to be with Styles. Us ultimately confirmed in November 2022 that Styles and Wilde had split after nearly two years together.