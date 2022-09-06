Fresh Cut! Jason Momoa Shaves His Head for a Good Cause

Taking it all off. Jason Momoa shaved his head on Labor Day, speaking out about a cause he cares about during the cut.

“Shaving off the hair,” the Aquaman star, 42, told followers in a video via Instagram on Monday, September 5.

He showed off the braids that had been cut off already, and — knowing that ditching his iconic long locks would draw in many viewers — Momoa explained that he wanted to take this time to discuss the environment.

“I’m tired of these plastic bottles. We gotta stop [using] plastic forks, all that s–t. It just goes into our land, goes into our ocean,” the See actor said. “Just seeing things in our ocean, it’s just so sad. So please, anything you can do to eliminate single use plastics in your life.”

In his caption, the Hawaii native added: “Heres to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags ,packaging, utensils all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j.”

Dave Bautista was shocked. “Whaaaaat?!!! 😱 Committed AF. ❤️,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor commented on the post.

Kelly Slater teased the Game of Thrones alum. “Gonna look cute again like Baywatch days!? 😀,” the surfer wrote.

Momoa also tagged Mananalu Water‘s Instagram page in his video. He founded the bottled water company, which uses aluminum rather than plastic. Aluminum is much easier to recycle and less likely to create waste than plastic.

The actor’s hair is the latest in a series of big life changes. In January, he and Lisa Bonet split after four years of marriage. They started dating in 2004 and share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram at the time. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The former couple have remained amicable since, and Momoa has since been linked to Eiza González. His life, however, hasn’t slowed down at all. He had hernia surgery in March before a head-on motorcycle accident in July that left him thankful to be alive. The Dune actor was “grateful he got away relatively unscathed and that the other driver is OK too,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

The action star has had an “extremely turbulent time over the past couple of years,” the insider added, explaining that Momoa’s been “charging around like crazy at times whilst dealing with his various dramas as well as his hectic career.”