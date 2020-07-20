Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Wear Matching Tie-Dye Face Masks

Twinning is winning! Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox prove they’re BFFs in real life, wearing matching masks. But the duos motivation to match wasn’t just about looking cute.

On Sunday, July 19, both Friends stars each took to Instagram to share a selfie of themselves wearing identical blue tie-dye protective face masks to spread awareness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Aniston’s accompanying caption, she explained why wearing a face mask is so important to her. “This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue,” she wrote, referencing the first photo in her friend laying in a hospital bed. “This is Covid. This is real.”

She continued, “We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this…if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.”

While she notes that he has now almost recovered — and given her permission to share the pic — she wants to urge people to protect themselves, friends and family during this pandemic. And one simple way to do that is wearing a mask, just like her and Cox.

These two aren’t the only A-listers asking fans to be considerate and wear a face mask during this time. Busy Philipps showed off her matching cheetah print mask and headband on Wednesday, July 15, writing in the caption, “Legit giving Cricket a bath rn but had to try on my new matching mask/headband from @lele_sadoughi. Her masks are kinda my favs — they fit really well and don’t make me feel claustrophobic and also you can put a filter in them (which I do) Anyway, not an ad — just thought it was cute! But also kinda IS an ad for WEARING YOUR DAMN MASKS PEOPLE. ❤️😷🙏❤️”

Back in June, Anne Hathaway shared a meme of her character Andy in Devil Wears Prada character photoshopped to be wearing a face mask. Above the picture read, “are you wearing the C—” and then underneath it continues, “The CDC recommended face covering because we’re still in the middle of a global COVID-19 pandemic? Yeah, I am.” The actress continued in her caption, writing, “Face Masks. During a pandemic. Ground breaking.”

