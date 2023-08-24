Jennifer Lawrence effortlessly slayed the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday, August 23.

The 33-year-old actress was spotted out and about near Central Park, wearing a chic off-duty outfit that included a light blue button-up shirt layered over a black tank top. Lawrence paired the pieces with navy blue trousers that featured a wide-leg construction and a loose fit. She finalized the ensemble with oversized sunglasses, an olive green tote and pointed-toe kitten heels — creating a breezy but polished outfit.

The Wednesday sighting of Lawrence comes after she was spotted on a stroll with husband Cooke Maroney in the Big Apple on Tuesday, August 22. The duo showed off their coordinated couple style in matching white looks. Lawrence wore a linen vest as a top teamed with baggy pants and black sandals. Maroney, 39, for his part, played it cool in a classic T-shirt, dark pants and Vans sneakers.

In addition to nailing street style, Lawrence is a red carpet maven.

While promoting her latest film, No Hard Feelings, earlier this year, Lawrence blew Us away with back-to-back winning looks.

For the New York City premiere on June 20, Lawrence looked angelic in a white one-shoulder gown by Christian Dior paired with Manolo Blahnik heels. A few days prior at the U.K. debut, Lawrence went goth glam in a sheer dress by the French fashion house. The floor-length design featured a sheer bodice that flowed into a billowing silk skirt. The garment, which debuted on the fall/winter 2023 ready to wear runway, was covered in beaded flowers and was finished with a dainty belt at Lawrence’s waist.

She added some edge with black leather ballroom gloves and a pair of pointed-toe pumps. For makeup, Lawrence donned smoky eyes, dramatic lashes, rosy cheeks and a soft pink lip. She had her blonde tresses styled in a sleek ponytail. Lawrence finalized her outfit with tiny hoop earrings.

When she’s not inspiring our wardrobes, or impressing Us with her acting skills, Lawrence spends her days doting on her son.

Lawrence and Maroney welcomed Cy in February 2022 after tying the knot in 2019. Lawrence opened up about motherhood while chatting with Viola Davis for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series in December 2022, and admitted to experiencing mom guilt.

“Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. … I’m playing with him and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside?’” she said. “We’re outside. ‘What if he’s cold? What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?’”

Despite some challenges, Lawrence and Maroney are enjoying life as parents and want to expand their family. A source exclusively told Us in June that the couple is considering having another child.

“At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family,” the insider revealed. “They’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second.”