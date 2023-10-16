Jennifer Lopez has Us wanting a fresh red manicure.

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik gave Lopez, 54, a glossy crimson set, which he called a “cherry mocha mani.” Bachik showed off the polish via Instagram on Sunday, October 15, writing, “Fall Mani inspo.” In addition to using Essie’s Bordeaux shade, Bachik filed Lopez’s nails into a square-round shape.

Bachik dished on the creation, exclusively telling Us Weekly, “Reds are really hot right now.”

He called the hue “perfect for fall,” adding, “This cherry mocha is on trend and works like a neutral, complementing any skin tone. Shape is intentionally short and strong, very Parisian.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Bachik worked his magic on Lopez. He was also the brains behind her almond-shaped milky set for her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck in August 2022. “Love looks good on you, @jlo,” Bachik via Instagram wrote at the time, sharing a snap of the manicure.

The glassy manicure paired well with Lopez’s dramatic Ralph Lauren wedding gown. The floor-length stunner featured a turtleneck and a ruffled hem. The fashion house announced in a press release at the time that “over 1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric” were used to bring the romantic design to life.

For the reception, Lopez slipped into a figure-hugging mermaid gown also from Ralph Lauren. The sleek piece featured a keyhole neckline and was embellished with Swarovski crystals. The dress was finalized with a full skirt “topped with an organza overlay,” the label revealed. Lopez teamed the dress with a sheer cropped veil.

She then changed again, dazzling guests in a “chandelier pearl” gown that was equipped with “thousands of cascading strings of pearls,” according to Ralph Lauren. At least 30 artisans worked for “700 hours” to “hand embroider the gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, tiny pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystals,” the brand shared.

Prior to Lopez and Affleck’s Georgia ceremony, the couple eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022 after rekindling their early aughts romance one year prior.

Both Lopez and Affleck welcomed children in previous marriages. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck coparents Violet, 17, Seraphina 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

A source told Us earlier this year that the couple’s families “have blended so seamlessly” since their nuptials. “They love spending time with the kids as one big family,” the insider added.