Jordyn Woods may have moved out of Kylie Jenner’s house in the aftermath of her Tristan Thompson hookup scandal, but the 21-year-old still seems to be holding dear to a gift from her one-time best friend.

Woods was spotted in Studio City, California, for the first time since the rumors broke about her and Thompson’s tryst on Tuesday, February 19, wearing a Cartier Love Bracelet that is believed to be the same one given to her by Jenner for her 19th birthday.

As you may recall, the Kylie Cosmetics founder (who is known to wear her own stack of Love Bracelets) presented the pricey bauble to her BFF at her birthday party in 2016. In Snapchats from the event, Stormi’s mom gave Woods a diamond-encrusted version of the bracelet featuring multicolored stones. The golden rainbow design carries an estimated price tag of $14,600.

In addition to the gifted bling, the model was seen wearing an Adidas crop top and track pants, black shades and a Prada handbag, but it was her footwear choice that raised a few eyebrows. Her $165 black and white slides by Japanese brand Undercover were emblazoned with the word “chaos” — a not-so-subtle nod to her current turmoil, perhaps?

If you’ve been living under a rock and somehow missed the news this week, multiple sources told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 19, that Woods and Thompson were seen “making out” at a house party over the weekend. After Khloé Kardashian confronted her then-boyfriend about the allegations, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the NBA pro, who share 10-month-old daughter True, split.

Just a day later, Us confirmed Woods had moved out of Jenner’s house, and while it remains to be seen how the family will ultimately handle the shocking news, an insider called the scandal a “very sad situation right now for everyone.” Woods turned up an event promoting her new false eyelash collection with Eylure on Thursday, February 21, and simply thanked those gathered for “supporting me through everything that’s going on … it’s been real.”

