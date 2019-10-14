



Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin with a $500,000 engagement ring from NYC-based jeweler, Solow & Co, but that doesn’t mean he’s unwilling to get crafty and create a handmade beaded necklace for her, summer camp-style.

On Sunday, September 13, Bieber posted a photo of his wife on Instagram, sporting a black leather top, gold earrings and Bieber’s new DIY creation around her neck. The beaded necklace features yellow and dark brown beads of two different shapes — and the model somehow made it look effortlessly cool.

Underneath the new accessory, Baldwin wore her gold chain-link “wifey” necklace by XIV Karats, which she debuted a few days after the lovebirds got married for the second time on Monday, September 30, in South Carolina. You can see the delicate, diamond-pendant necklace peeking out from underneath Bieber’s unique handiwork.

The 25-year-old singer captioned the photo with a simple sentiment: “I made her a necklace.” Fans and celebrities were amused by Bieber’s crafting skills, taking to the comments section to share their thoughts. A craftsman!” wrote YouTuber Logan Paul. Former Survivor star Rodney Lavoie Jr. commented, “Justin the Jeweler” and a fan said, “Get you a man that makes you a necklace.”

Baldwin’s no stranger to showing her excitement about her brand-new marital status. For her wedding reception, the supermodel donned a Celine leather jacket with “wife” embroidered on the back. And we can never forget about her wedding veil, which — in all capital letters — reads, “‘Til death do us part!”

Clearly, Baldwin and Bieber are suckers for small details to show their love for one another. Perhaps they really are a match made in heaven.

