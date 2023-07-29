Kendall Jenner had the time of her life at Chris Stapleton’s Friday, July 28, concert — but her vintage pumps were not up to the task.

“[I] went too hard. My vintage couldn’t handle it,” Jenner, 27, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 28, sharing a photo of her broken shoe.

Jenner attended Stapleton’s Friday concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, where the 45-year-old singer shared top billing with George Strait and Little Big Town. The Kardashians star — who was invited to watch the show from the wings backstage — sported a pair of jeans and a white crop top. She completed her look with a pair of gold stilettos. However, after jumping around during the show, the heel broke off.

Jenner did not let the shoe snafu get in the way of her time at the country concert, and she continued dancing in the crowd until the show ended.

The supermodel — who is currently dating Bad Bunny — has also been busy working throughout the summer. Jenner was named the new global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris earlier this month shortly after making her mark at Paris Couture Fashion Week in June.

“I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live,” Jenner, who also owns tequila label 818, told WSJ. Magazine in a cover story published last month. “But I do think that it’s challenging for me a lot more than it’s not … I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life. I’m not built for this by any means. I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

She continued: “I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Poor me,’ but I do think that it’s pretty intense … People are more mean to my family in general. They take everything and make it a bad thing.”

Though Jenner’s A-List relatives — including parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner and sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian — are also in the public eye, she’s carved her own niche in the modeling world.

“She was Kendall, she wasn’t Kendall Jenner, she wasn’t Kim’s little sister,” designer Marc Jacobs, who cast Kendall in her first major catwalk show in 2014, told WSJ. Magazine in June. “I said [to stylist Katie Grand], ‘If she fits in the clothes and looks good in the clothes and walks beautifully, I don’t see why she shouldn’t be in the cast. If you are only interested in her because she is Kendall Jenner, I’m not into it.”