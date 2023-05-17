All eyes on Koko! Khloé Kardashian brought the heat to New York City on Tuesday, May 16.

The 38-year-old TV personality was spotted in the Big Apple with sister Kim Kardashian, rocking an ab-baring ensemble. The look featured a skintight black crop top and a sheer skirt that was adorned with a statuesque metallic design at the waist. Khloé drew even more attention to her toned torso by rocking silver waist beads. The accessory, which originated in Africa, symbolizes femininity, fertility and beauty.

The Revenge Body alum completed her getup with a pair of black sandal heels and bug-eye sunglasses. For glam, the Strong Looks Better Naked author rocked a bronze highlight and a glossy pout while her hair was styled in loose waves. Kim, 42, for her part, matched her sister in a black cutout dress that was equipped with openings at her hip.

The duo’s twinning moment comes after Khloé hilariously trolled fans for constantly mistaking her for her other sister Kourtney Kardashian.

“Hey so for those who can’t tell me @kourtneykardash apart, this is for you,” the Good American cofounder wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 15. “I totally understand how we look like identical twins so this might be challenging for some but hopefully this presentation will help. Especially to the people that were screaming ‘Kourtney, Kourtney” as I walked by … this one’s got you 🤍.”

In a follow-up post, Khloé posted a picture of the Poosh founder, 44, rocking her dark bob teamed with black lipstick and a matching getup.

“This is my sister Kourtney. She’s pretty fabulous, gorgeous, hysterical … So I get how people mix us up,” she wrote over the snap. “A few ways to tell us apart is that 99% of the time [she] is a brunette, where as I am 99% of the time a blonde.”

Khloé went on to share a number of other examples that differentiate her from the Lemme CEO, including their drastic height difference. “Something that might help is that Kourtney is quite tiny … I am about 5’10’,” Khloé wrote, noting that Kourtney is only ‘5’1’”.

The fitness guru then recalled the moment the Elvis Presley impersonator — who officiated Kourtney and husband Travis Barker’s Las Vegas wedding in April 2022 — referred to the wellness expert as Khloé.

Kourtney, for her part, responded to her sister’s social media PSA by trying to spot herself in a group picture uploaded. “I think I guessed right, is Kourtney the hot tiny tamale on the right standing in the white dress?” she joked.

Fans will be getting more funny moments from the famous sisters when season 3 of Hulu’s The Kardashians premieres on May 25. During a Tuesday appearance on Today, Kim called the upcoming season one of her most “frustrating” as tensions rise between her and Kourtney.

“When we signed up for this, we wanted to always be super open and honest,” the Skims mogul told Savannah Guthrie. “There’s obviously different seasons where some people feel like they just have some boundaries and want to protect some things, and then other people really want to open up and share way more.”

In a teaser for season 3, Kourtney expressed her disappointment with Kim, accusing her of using her wedding in Portofino, Italy, as a “business opportunity.” After the Barkers tied the knot, rocking head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana, Kim unveiled her own line with the fashion house in September 2022.