Who knew a denim bikini could look so good? Khloé Kardashian just convinced Us jean can work for swimwear after she modeled a new design from her label Good American.

“Denim Swim @GoodAmerican,” the reality star, 38, captioned a carousel posted via Instagram on Tuesday, August 2, which showed her rocking the sexy look in a mirror.

First up, Kardashian shared a clip of herself posing in the swim set, which features a push-up top and high-waisted bottoms. The Strong Looks Better Naked author is seen fidgeting with her hair as she gives the camera different angles of her toned bikini body. Next, Kardashian shared a selfie that put her abs on display.

“Sickening,” Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq wrote in the comment section. Scott Disick commented: “Damn Gina.”

The hot shot comes after the California native shared a slew of swimsuit photos from her recent birthday vacation.

“I swear I’m almost done with vacation photos,” Kardashian captioned a slideshow of herself taking a dip in a cobalt blue two-piece. “My nieces won’t let me live and take my content,” the Revenge Body alum said of North West and Penelope Disick, who photobombed their famous aunt in one photo.

Kardashian rang in her 38th birthday with a dreamy beach getaway alongside her family.

“Wheels Up on Kylie Air 💕 Kamp KoKo is underway,” the Kardashians star teased the trip via Instagram on July 9, sharing footage as she and daughter True, 4, posed on her sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet ahead of their travels.

As the Hulu personality boarded the plane, she was greeted by a sweet birthday cake, mimosas and plenty of balloons and floral arrangements.The former E! Star was joined on the plane by True — whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — and her brother Rob Kardashian. Rob’s 5-year-old daughter, Dream, also made the guest list.

Kim Kardashian was also present as she and Khloé posted matching bikini pics on July 10.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Khloé is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with Thompson, 31, via a gestational carrier. The Chicago Bulls player also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for Khloé told Us on July 13. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

