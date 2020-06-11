Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are two of the most fashionable people in the world. So it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that their four kids — North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm — are also insanely stylish. But now there’s one picture that serves as photographic proof.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a pic of the bunch to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, June 10, captioning it, “My whole heart.” In the adorable snap, the four children aren’t matching per se, but they are definitely rocking a coordinated aesthetic made up of muted,Yeezy-style ensembles.

While North looks like she’s grown into a pre-teen overnight, the 6-year-old is seen wearing a cream short-sleeve T-shirt and white sweats. She’s hugging her baby bro Psalm from behind, who is in a dark, dusty pink shirt and gray Adidas socks.

Chicago is shown sitting in the back, looking almost too cute to handle in her gray sweats-and-tee combo with her hair tied up into bantu knots. However, it’s Saint who just about steals the show up front and center grinning and throwing up the peace sign, in a perfectly trendy oversize brown T-shirt, his hair braided back.

Many fans loved the snap as much as we do, like Kendall Jenner’s close friend Fai Khadra, who commented, “🏆🏆🏆🏆,” and LaLa Anthony, who noticed how fast North is growing up. “North is getting so big!❤️❤️❤️” she wrote.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Skims founder has showcased her family in chic little matching looks. Back in August 2019, the then 38-year-old shared a snap from a Bahamas vacation. In the pic, she is sitting in the sand on the beach wearing a silver one-piece with all four of them surrounding her in the same or similar swimsuits. “I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “OMG this is almost impossible!”

It may be difficult to capture but it looks great!

