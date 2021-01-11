Throwback gold! Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of hot bikini pics from her trip to Sardinia, Italy last summer and each one of them is hotter than the last.

On Friday, January 8, the 41-year-old posted multiple pics to Instagram showcasing her 2019 summer vacation. “Sardinia, Italy summer of 2019,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. In many of the stunning snaps, the Poosh founder shows off her impressive bikini body.

Wearing a tan two-piece, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen lounging on a paddle boarding, snapping pics on her iPhone and catching some rays on the deck of a boat. She’s captured alongside her kids, Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick, as well as Phil Riportella.

“Is it time for gelato,” Riportella commented, to which Kardashian replied, “always.”

However, the mom of three has noted that she stays on a pretty clean diet to maintain her toned figure with her off days every now-and-again.

“I stay on a relatively clean diet to keep me healthy and feeling my best, save for a few cheat moments sprinkled in. Because balance,” she wrote in a Poosh post back in 2019. “But, I also rely on rituals and supplements I take internally that really make a difference in my skin, mood, and energy.”

Her go-to diet she has stated is keto. “My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months,” she wrote on Poosh in June 2019. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.”

However, she also maintains her fit figure through exercising. Her personal trainer Don-A-Matrix told Us back in February 2019, that Kourtney and all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters typically focus on shaping their most infamous body parts. “Oh, you know, they love having nice, flat abs and also working on the gluteus maximus, making sure your butt is nice, tight and round,” the pro revealed.

In February 2016, she snapped an Instagram selfie writing. “Don has been gone for 10 days but he is back! He almost made me throw up…love those kind of workouts.”

With that being said, she hasn’t always been into intense exercising. “I wasn’t into intense workouts when I got pregnant with Mason, and I wasn’t using a trainer at the time,” Kardashian wrote in a Poosh article in May 2020. “I was very into running, usually a quick two to three-mile run with some good music in my neighborhood, combined with some at-home workouts and uphill walks with the stroller.”

