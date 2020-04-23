The Beauty Rituals Bonding Laura Dern and Her Daughter During Quarantine

Who doesn’t love a little beauty indulgence? Lots of celebrities have been spending their time stuck at home in quarantine bonding with loved ones through glam sessions. The latest? Laura Dern and her daughter, Jaya Harper.

While speaking with Refinery29 about her partnership with supplement brand Natural Vitality Calm, the Big Little Lies star revealed that she and her daughter are taking part in one daily beauty ritual.

“At night, I’m using my regular True Botanicals products, which I love because they use all organic and healing ingredients,” the 53-year-old told the publication. “My daughter uses True Botanicals as well and we’ve actually been doing our skincare routines together lately.”

But that’s not the only beauty treatment they’ve done together! “She also just did my hair color, just with a root touch-up and it was hysterical,” Dern shared. “She did an amazing job, God bless her.”

They aren’t the only mother-daughter duo spending quality time together in quarantine. On Thursday, April 16, Chrissy Teigen shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story of Luna giving her a faux bob. “I got the best daughter in the world, doing my hair,” she said at the start of the first clip. “You’re the best.”

Serena Williams and Olympia spent some time in the bathroom, playing around at the vanity. While the tennis pro tried to share her mid-day skincare routine, the little girl found a scarlet lipstick and lipliner that she used to draw all over her face with.

Even Hilary Duff and her 8-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie had a little makeup glam session, which she showed off in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 8. After joking about how “subtle” the messy red lip and pink blush was, she said, “It’s unique. I’ve never done makeup like this before, but I like it.”

