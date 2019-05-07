Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) attended the 2019 Met Gala solo on Monday, May 6, but her husband, Justin Bieber, was there in spirit: She sang along to one of his songs at an afterparty!

In an Instagram video shared by jeweler Jennifer Fisher, Hailey — who wore a backless Alexander Wang gown to the gala — sings along to her 25-year-old husband’s 2013 song “All That Matters.” Kendall Jenner, the couple’s mutual friend, dances beside her in the clip and pats Hailey’s belly at one point.

That belly pat led many Instagram commenters to wonder if Hailey, 22, is pregnant. Justin himself convinced fans that the model was expecting last month in an April Fool’s Day prank for which he later apologized.

The “Sorry” singer skipped this year’s gala, chowing down on chocolate cake and fast food during the event, but he did call his wife “stunning” in an Instagram Stories update.

Also present at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday was Shawn Mendes, who accompanied Baldwin to last year’s Met Gala, just two months before Justin’s July 2018 proposal.

In a November 2018 Rolling Stone interview, Mendes, 20, declined to define what his relationship with the Drop the Mic cohost was. “I don’t even want to put a title on it,” he said. “I think it was more of a zone of limbo.”

The “If I Can’t Have You” crooner told the magazine he reached out to Hailey after she and Justin tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in September 2018.

“I texted Hailey, ‘Congratulations,’ and I really am happy for them,” he said. “She’s still one of the f–king coolest people ever — she’s not just a beautiful person visually, but she’s one of the most beautiful hearts I’ve ever met.”

For her part, Hailey praised Justin on Instagram last month. “My love. You are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been,” she wrote at the time. “Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming. I love you more every single day.”

