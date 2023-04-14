She’ll always have Midge! After Rachel Brosnahan and the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast wrapped the fifth and final season, the leading lady intended to fondly remember her time playing Miriam “Midge” Maisel.

“Oh yeah, this is a set full of kleptos. We took everything that wasn’t nailed down,” Brosnahan, 32, quipped during a Thursday, April 13, appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan about saying goodbye to her longtime character. “I took Midge’s rings. Midge, even when she split from Joel [played by Michael Zegen], has been wearing her engagement ring as her ‘Mrs. Maisel’ persona, so I took the rings.”

She continued: “I took a piece of art out of Midge’s apartment. I just wanted to have a little piece of that space in mine and [also] a whole lot of coats. I’m taking all the coats! It’s New York City, there’s a use for them most of the year.”

Later that day, the House of Cards alum told Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Al Roker that she “went for it” in terms of what props she brought home after wrapping season 5. Costar Alex Borstein quickly chimed in, joking that she took “all of Midge’s underwear” from set.

Brosnahan, who lives in New York with husband Jason Ralph, has starred as Midge since the November 2017 premiere of the Prime Video comedy. Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — helmed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino — follows a 1960s-era Jewish American housewife trying her hand at stand-up comedy after her husband unexpectedly ends their marriage.

The Emmy-winning series — which also stars Borstein, 52, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby — dropped the first three episodes of its fifth season on Friday, April 14. Brosnahan, for her part, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that she is “excited” for Maisel fans to see the “payoff that we’ve been building up to” in the new episodes, noting that it is “different” for each character.

In addition to taking home stylish reminders of Midge, the I’m Your Woman actress will also never forget the bonds she forged with her castmates.

“[Alex is] a f–king genius. It’s not even fair how much talent is wrapped in that tiny, fun-sized body of hers,” Brosnahan told Us at PaleyFest. “It’s just rude this point. But Alex and I, we didn’t know each other before and we just fell into fox step and worked so seamlessly together from day one, minute one. It’s been such a joy to get to know her throughout process and to watch her and to watch their dynamic.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is currently streaming on Prime Video. New episodes drop on Fridays.