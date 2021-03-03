RHOD’s Tiffany Moon Goes Grocery Shopping in Jovani Gown: Video

It seems like the countess may have a new cabaret partner! Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Moon is showing off just how well she can strut in heels and a dress while grocery shopping to the beat of “Feeling Jovani.”

The Housewives newcomer shared the hilarious video to her TikTok page, where she has more than 331 thousand followers, on March 2.

In the clip, Dr. Moon, 36, is dressed to the nines for a food shop at 99 Ranch Market, an Asian food supermarket. And instead of wearing her usual scrubs or a pair of sweats for the errand, Moon decided to go all out with her glam.

She’s seen wearing a Jovani black gown with a mesh back and silver sequin accents, Stuart Weitzman strappy sandals and, of course, a face mask.

The anesthesiologist conducts her grocery shop, which includes “essentials” like beer and dim sum, to the beat of “Feeling Jovani” by Real Housewives of New York’s Luann de Lesseps.

The crossover video, which Moon later posted to her Instagram page, quickly attracted the attention of Bravo-lebrities, with Lisa Barlow, D’Andra Simmons and Jen Shah all liking the post.

De Lesseps even gave her approval for the video, commenting, “Fabulous! 🙌💃🏻”

If you’re loving this RHOD and RHONY mash-up, we’re happy to say that there may be more franchise crossovers in the near future. On Friday, February 26, Us Weekly confirmed that a Real Housewives mashup show is in the works at NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.

Us exclusively revealed, “It’s just them filming a fun show and getting the ladies together from different franchises” but “some Housewives favorites couldn’t be a part of it” due to COVID-19.

At the moment, RHOP’s Cynthia Bailey, RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna and RHONY’s Sonja Morgan are linked to the project, but it’s possible that the cast could include other members from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, New York and Orange County.

This news follows the announcement that Peacock will be reviving The Real Housewives of Miami, which originally ran on Bravo from 2011 to 2013. It’s unconfirmed who, if anyone, from the original cast will return. But an insider tells Us that “they have started interviewing a bunch of different women. They want to have a very diverse cast and are speaking to women from all different backgrounds.”

Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.