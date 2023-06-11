Practice makes perfect! Princess Beatrice wore her mother Sarah Ferguson’s family tiara to attend the Jordan royal wedding, but there was almost a faux pas when getting ready.

“I think the first hairdresser she went to … put the tiara on thinking she watched too much Disney. [It was] right at the front,” The Duchess of York, 63, said of her eldest daughter, 34, during the Wednesday, June 7, episode of her “Tea Talks” podcast. “Lovely hairdresser in Jordan, very nice I’m sure, but I think they’d been studying Disney princesses.”

Ferguson — who shares daughters Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew — noted that her firstborn then corrected the styling attempt.

“Beatrice put it on herself, but she did look incredible. I was very, very proud of her,” the A Most Intriguing Lady author gushed during the Wednesday episode.

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stepped out at Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s regal nuptials to Rajwa Al Saif at Zahran Palace earlier this month. The financial consultant stunned in an embellished Reem Acra gown, which she topped with the crown that Ferguson had worn to her July 1986 wedding to Andrew, now 63. (The twosome ultimately divorced in 1996.)

“Funny enough, I do keep it in the safe, but it is a beautiful gift from [Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip] on my wedding day,” the duchess recalled of the headpiece on Wednesday. “It was very clean before [Beatrice wore it] because I do shine it up and I was very proud that she wore it. I was deeply honored that she was wearing my tiara, which is a beautiful gift.”

While Beatrice and her 39-year-old husband attended the nuptials, Ferguson watched the pair’s 18-month-old daughter, Sienna.

“While Beatrice was away in Jordan, I was allowed to have Sienna [over] to play and to stay with me,” the children’s book author gushed to her cohost Sarah Thomson, noting she is called “GG” to her grandchildren. “It was very nice. The last couple of days, I’ve managed to really have a bond [with her], and guess what my bond is? I gave her a little sip of tea out of my teacup!”

Ferguson only gave her granddaughter a “little sip” from her cup with cold water, which she called a “little treat from GG.”

The Sarah’s Trust founder is also a grandparent to Eugenie, 33, and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s two sons — August, 2, and Ernest, who was born late last month — and Beatrice’s 7-year-old stepson, Wolfie, whom Mozzi shares with a past partner.