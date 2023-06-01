A royal wedding! Prince William and Princess Kate were among many high-profile guests at Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif‘s nuptials.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40 and 41, respectively, looked chic upon their arrival at the Thursday, June 1, ceremony at Zahran Palace. While William sported a suit, white shirt and blue tie, Kate donned a detailed, blush pink dress with long sleeves and a high neckline by designer Elie Saab. She completed the look with large, bejeweled earrings and a gold clutch.

The couple weren’t the only British royals in attendance. William’s cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were also seen arriving at the wedding. Edoardo, 39, twinned with William in a similar suit ensemble, while Beatrice, 34, matched her husband’s blue tie with an embroidered, pale blue gown featuring a black belt.

William and Kate previously took a trip to Jordan with their children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — in 2021. They featured a photo from the trip on the family’s Christmas card that year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have many other ties to Jordan. Crown Prince Hussein’s mother, Queen Rania Al Abdullah, serves on the council of William’s Earthshot Prize, which awards environmentalists around the world for helping to make the world a better place. Kate, meanwhile, lived in the country from 1984 to 1986 while her father, Michael Middleton, worked for British Airways.

The couple’s royal wedding attendance comes nearly two months after the pair celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. “12 years ❤️,” the two captioned a new photo via their joint Instagram account on April 29, featuring them posing for a pic during a bike ride.

William and Kate’s outfits matched the ones they wore in their family’s 2022 Christmas card. Keeping things casual in jeans, William sported a navy blue button-down shirt while Kate wore a lacy white top.

The duo tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in a red military uniform and white, long-sleeved dress in April 2011. The wedding came 10 years after they first met as students at the University of St Andrews. Two years later, they became parents with the birth of George, followed by Charlotte and Louis in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Three kids seems to be the perfect number for William. “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” he joked while Kate was holding a baby during a hospital visit in January 2022.

Last month, the family of five stepped out at King Charles III’s coronation on May 6. While George served as one of his grandfather’s Pages of Honor, the parents matched their looks with their younger two children. Louis’ navy outfit complimented William’s blue royal robes, while Kate and Charlotte twinned in white Alexander McQueen dresses and floral headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.