Despite Arielle Charnas stepping out without her wedding ring, the fashion influencer has denied speculation that she has split from husband Brandon Charnas after he was accused of embezzling funds from her lifestyle brand.

“This is patently false. They are happily married and in love,” a rep for the 35-year-old Something Navy entrepreneur told Page Six in a Wednesday, December 7, statement.

While neither Arielle nor Brandon, 37, have further addressed the speculation about their marriage, the social media influencer first sparked breakup speculation after she ditched her wedding band in several recent Instagram photos. However, the Current Real Estate cofounder — who married the blogger in 2014 — has left a series of flirty comments on her posts, alluding to mixed messages about where the pair stands. After Arielle shared a Wednesday upload of her daily outfit, Brandon replied, “📷 👌.” One day earlier, the realtor left a fire emoji on his wife’s fashion snap.

Amid speculation about Arielle and Brandon’s marriage status, the University of Pennsylvania grad also came under fire for his involvement in her brand.

“This is categorically false,” Something Navy CEO Matthew Scanlan told Women’s Wear Daily in a Wednesday statement, denying the allegations of embezzlement. “Brandon Charnas does not have access to company bank accounts. He is not an employee of the company, and he has no access points.”

Arielle and Brandon have not publicly addressed the bank embezzlement claims, but have tweaked their social media profiles in light of the scandal. Brandon changed his Instagram account to private, while his wife restricted comments on her recent posts.

Arielle initially launched Something Navy as a lifestyle blog in 2009. After nearly 10 years as a leading website in the fashion and lifestyle space, Something Navy dropped its debut fashion line in 2020 before opening its own stores in the likes of New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas.

“I fell in love with putting looks together, documenting, styling and communicating with people from all over the world about fashion and style,” Arielle told Forbes in January 2021 of launching her blog. “I started off with partnerships, which eventually required that I grow my team, followed by collaborations and eventually launching a Something Navy clothing line within Nordstrom.”

She added at the time: “Something Navy is my aesthetic and my style, but I’m designing pieces for the Something Navy community. … The power of the Something Navy online community has been incredible. After 11 years of forming relationships with followers and fostering this community, it’s been amazing to actually learn from everyone, take in advice, create collections with that input in mind, and make clothing that we know the community actually wants.”

In addition to growing her brand, Arielle also expanded her family. The New York native and Brandon share daughters Ruby Lou, 5, Esme Rae, 3, and Navy Bea, 18 months.

“It’s definitely a challenge, but I’m always, always busy. I really feel like I don’t ever have a second; if I’m not working, I’m being a mother,” she previously told Fashionista in September 2018. “It’s definitely taught me to be patient and prioritize and try to balance out my days. It’s not impossible because I do it, but it feels impossible. I feel like I’m a lot more motivated, a lot more driven when it comes to work, to build my business and to be able to show them what a working mother is like.”