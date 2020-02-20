Steve Kazee Opens Up About Creating Jenna Dewan’s Engagement Ring

Wedding bells are ringing for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee! The two confirmed their engagement in an adorable post on Tuesday, February 18, where the Step Up star showed off her stunning oval engagement ring.

Then on Wednesday, February 19, Kazee took to his Instagram Story to share the exciting process of picking out the ring.

“When I first started to look at engagement rings for Jenna, I knew I wanted something unique,” he wrote. “It had to be unique. It had to be representative of who Jenna is. It had to be as beautiful as her.”

That’s when he revealed that he turned to Twilight star Nikki Reed and her sustainable jewelry brand, Bayou With Love.

“Instantly, I knew that I had found the right person to help create the ring!” Kazee continued. “Nikki came in and talked to me about what was important to me and shared her immense knowledge of jewelry design and sustainability in the process.”

He continued to explain that the bauble’s design is “based around my desire to have it echo the cosmos.”

“The solitaire is representative of our oneness in the universe surrounded by stars. The diamonds laid into the band are representative of the pleiades constellation which holds special meaning for Jenna and I.”

According to ring expert Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, she estimates that the center stone is 3.5 to 4 carats and set on a delicate gold band. Depending on the quality and characteristics of the gemstone, it’s estimated somewhere between $50,000 and $80,000.

The Tony Award winner also shared an early sketch Reed drew up of the ring as well as a shot of him picking out the diamond.

Kazee concluded his post thanking Reed for her help. “Overall I just wanted the ring to be as beautiful as she is and I think @NikkiReed did that and more!”

