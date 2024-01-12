Taylor Swift can even make athleisure look trendy, and her latest street style look is no exception.

Swift, who has been making New York City and Kansas City her runway in mini skirts, stepped out in NYC on Thursday, January 11, looking casual in a fuzzy zebra-print jacket, olive green T-shirt and a pair of black leggings. The Grammy winner, 34, completed her look with coordinating sneakers, a pair of sunglasses and a round necklace pendant.

The green in Swift’s ensemble matched the hue of her ensemble one night earlier. Swift sported a green, velvet minidress from Little Lies on Wednesday, January 10, when she got dinner with pal Blake Lively.

Swift paired the velvet frock with a pair of over-the-knee boots from Jimmy Choo, which retail for $2,450. The shoes featured snake iconography and writing in a throwback newspaper font, which fans theorized was an Easter egg to tease the rerecorded version of Reputation.

Swift announced in 2019 that she planned to rerecord her past albums after her former record label, Big Machine, sold the complete discography to Scooter Braun for more than $300 million. Swift was upset that she didn’t have the opportunity to own her work, ultimately deciding to rerelease the LPs once the masters were up in 2020. (Braun has since sold the rights to Swift’s music to a private equity firm.)

Swift has released Taylor’s Version of her records Fearless, Red, Speak Now and 1989. The only original albums that have yet to be revamped are Reputation and Taylor Swift (her self-titled debut album). Swift has not announced when fans can expect the new versions of the two albums, but given her penchant for dropping Easter eggs, Swifties think her Thursday outfit was Reputation-coded.

“Taylor Swift in all of these green dresses recently can only mean she’s taking her Reputation back next, right?” one fan wrote via X (formerly Twitter).

Another added, “I’m convinced that Taylor is simply double-hinting at both Debut (TV) AND reputation (TV) simultaneously, via her recent outfits.”

Swift — who wore several green looks during her OG Reputation era — also sported the same color at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, looking gorgeous in a sequin Gucci gone with delicate de Beers jewelry. Days later on Tuesday, January 9, she wore an emerald sweater dress in NYC. During the Tuesday stroll, Swift paired the dress with a tan Stella McCartney jacket and a coordinating YSL handbag.