Tia Mowry is kicking off fall with a protective hairstyle.

Mowry, 45, took to Instagram to show off her new ‘do on Thursday, October 12. In the video, she posed in front of a mirror while rocking cornrows that transitioned into blonde box braids. Mowry paired the look with a black leather blazer, a navy blue T-shirt and a pleated skirt. She topped the look off with gold hoop earrings, chain necklaces, multiple rings and thigh-high black boots.

Mowry again showed off the shoes in a hilarious video she shared via Instagram on Thursday. For the social media post, she wore the heels with leather shorts and a denim jacket finished with sheer lacy sleeves and a bedazzled collar. She accessorized with silver hoops, chunky gold rings and a Chanel purse. At the time of the video, Mowry’s hair was parted down the middle and worn straightened.

“Me on the way to do the opposite of my best friend’s advice,” she captioned the funny video. In the clip, she grabbed her keys, effortlessly ran through her house in heels and out the door. “Blocked her so I could post this 🤫,” she continued. “Please tell me y’all have been here 😂.”

One of Mowry’s friends, producer Robin Thede, joked in her comments, “EXCUSE ME I CAN STILL SEE THIS POST😂😂😂.” Actress Pearl Thusi, meanwhile, supported Mowry by writing, “Outfit.” Others simply laughed with Mowry in her comments.

Mowry again changed up her hairstyle in September while giving fans a tutorial on how she makes pizza fries. She pulled a section of her roots back into a top knot and wore the rest of her mane in a curly pixie cut.

She rocked the look with a floral minidress, clear pumps and a “C” pendant necklace, most likely representing her childrens’ names, Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Cory Hardict.

The parents settled their divorce in April, after 14 years of marriage. Together, they coparent and share custody of their kids.

In June, Mowry called her divorce a “gift” to her kids in a cover story with HelloBeautiful. “A part of my decision was also for them,” she told the publication. “For them seeing their mother walk in truth, I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision.”

Although she admitted ending her marriage was “one of the hardest decisions,” “[My kids can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth. I want my children to do that. That’s the best gift I can give them.