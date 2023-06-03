Showing it off! Zoe Saldana has shared a rare glimpse at the tattoo that she got in honor of her husband, Marco Perego Saldana.

“#worklife,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actress, 44, captioned a Friday, June 2, Instagram selfie, in which she posed topless while covering up her ink to film one of her upcoming projects. In the social media footage, Saldana posed topless — wearing only a pair of denim jeans — as she showed off a piece of her tattoo of the 44-year-old artist.

The Crossroads actress — who wed Perego Saldana in 2013 — first revealed her ink during a January 2017 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“I did and it’s here,” Saldana told host James Corden, pointing to her ribcage, when asked if she had her spouse’s face inked on her body. “My husband has tattoos coming out of his ears and every time we would go get a tattoo for me, he would, like, push me aside and he would end up getting a brand new tattoo. So, two years later, I finally got the tattoo.”

The Center Stage star opted to get a photo of the Italy native since he already had one of her face. “We’re those kind of people,” Saldana joked to Corden, 44, at the time. “Oh, come on, be happy for us. He’s had my face on his arm, so it’s only fair.”

The Avatar actress had seldom shown off her ink of Perego Saldana prior to Friday’s snapshot, opting to keep the design to herself. “You want it to be in a place that’s private that you only show when you’re, like, in a bathing suit,” Saldana said during the talk show appearance.

Saldana and the movie producer — who had known one another for five years before they got together — started dating in early 2013. They quietly wed that summer before eventually expanding their family. The couple shares twins Cy and Bowie, 8, and younger son Zen, 6.

“I love complaining about the fact that I’m exhausted and I’m tired,” Saldana exclusively joked to Us Weekly in April 2019 of motherhood. “Sometimes [my sons] are mean, and the moment you kinda go, ‘Be nice to Momma’ and … ‘I can’t repeat this anymore,’ they turn back and they just do it. You repurpose, and you’re kind of inspired and you go, ‘I’m so happy I have little boys.’”

The Marvel actress and Perego Saldana have also been candid about raising their boys in a gender-neutral environment.

“My husband participates in a lot of tasks that were normally given to women and vice versa,” she previously told Us in June 2018. “I get to do a lot of male things, which is, I don’t know, put the TV together, fix things that break. We’re sort of a very gender-fluid household. I think it’s important to raise boys in that environment and girls as well.”