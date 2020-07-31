See What the Stars Wore on the 1st Socially Distanced Red Carpet: Pics

The red carpet is back — in a safe social distancing kind-of-way — thanks to the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards! Oh, how we’ve missed seeing the hottest stars in the industry get all dressed up and on Friday, July 31, we finally got to indulge in the fun once again.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to miss out on some of our favorite nights of the year, including the highly anticipated 2020 Met Gala. There were a few other major affairs that did virtual shows, such as the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, and the upcoming 2020 Emmys, but it’s just not the same without the pre-show red carpet.

Thank goodness we were able to see stylish stars walk the red carpet at the start of the year at the Golden Globes, Grammys and Oscars. But it’s going to be a while until things are completely back to normal. So in the meantime, we’re going to enjoy any red carpet we get, even the smaller ones.

Stars like Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal safely kept six feet apart as they walked the red carpet for the 2020 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards. Edgar-Jones stunned with her signature bangs, wearing a little black Miu Miu dress with Jimmy Choo heels. Mescal looked as handsome as ever in a Dior suit and Cartier accessories. Though we were sad to see that he wasn’t wearing his obsession-worthy chain necklace from the hit Hulu show.

Other standout looks included Emily Atack’s shorts ensemble and Joe Cole’s casually cool outfit.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more of the best fashion moments from the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards.

