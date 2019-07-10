See Blue Ivy and Beyonce's Fierce ‘Lion King’ Twinning Moment

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce

The superstar and her eldest daughter were a vision together in similar Alexander McQueen black and silver tuxedo-dresses featuring sheer cascading fabric on the bottom at the premiere of The Lion King in Hollywood on July 9, 2019. While they clearly coordinated their looks, they also honored their different styles — Queen Bey was all about the bling with several necklaces and stand-out earrings, and Blue Ivy opted to wear a white button-down shirt underneath.