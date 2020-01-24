Grammys 60 Years of Grammys Fashion: The Best Styles Through the Decades By Christina Baez and Meg Storm January 24, 2020 Steve Granitz/WireImage 48 33 / 48 Adele, 2013 In a red and black floral-patterned dress and matching pumps. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News