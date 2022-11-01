Leaning into fall! Maralee Nichols got into the autumn spirit with her and Tristan Thompson’s son, Theo, before celebrating his first Halloween.

“October with my pumpkin 🧡,” Nichols, 31, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Monday, October 31.

The fitness model, who welcomed Theo in December 2021, took her little one to the pumpkin patch in Los Angeles, according to one of the festive snaps. Nichols also made a stop at Disneyland during October to see the theme park all made up for the spooky season.

She shared a few pictures from the Happiest Place on Earth, including a shot of Theo with his first Mickey Mouse ears and the iconic giant pumpkin that sits just inside the park.

Nichols then revealed Theo’s first Halloween costume, sharing her Instagram Story on Monday that the mother-son duo dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf.

The California resident turned heads in December 2021 when news broke that Nichols was suing Thompson for child support. At the time, she claimed that the NBA player fathered her newborn son, whom Us Weekly exclusively confirmed gave birth on December 1.

The following month, the Chicago Bulls player confirmed that he was Theo’s father. Thompson issued a public apology to Khloé Kardashian in January, revealing that he fathered the child while they were still dating in spring 2021.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the Canada native wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig, and daughter True, 4, with the Kardashians star, 38, whom he dated on and off from 2016 to 2021.

Despite going their separate ways, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star and Kardashian confirmed in August that they had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. Thompson and the Good American founder conceived their son before Kardashian learned he fathered a child with Nichols.

“Khloé and Tristan [are] not speaking outside of coparenting,” an insider exclusively told Us in July. “Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby and that’s [all] he is to Khloé right now.”

Nichols, meanwhile, has remained “truly focused on raising Theo” since news broke of Thompson and Kardashian’s second baby, a source exclusively told Us in July. The fitness guru is “navigating motherhood as a single mom,” but was not “surprised” to learn that the athlete was expanding his family once again.

“During their relationship, [Tristan] told her he wanted five to six children,” the insider added.

Scroll down to see how Nichols spent Theo’s first Halloween season: