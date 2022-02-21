From fit model to mom! Maralee Nichols has been documenting her postpartum progress since giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s son in December 2021.

News broke that same month that the Texas native sued the NBA player for child support in June 2021. (The athlete is also the father of son Prince and daughter True with exes Jordan Craig and Khloé Kardashian, respectively.)

“Despite the challenges that I know I would have as a single mother and Tristan’s reaction to my pregnancy, I told Tristan I would be having the baby,” Nichols exclusively told Us Weekly in a December 2021 statement. “Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want … a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

The following month, the Canada native confirmed that he is the father of Nichols’ baby boy.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the power forward captioned a January 2022 Instagram Story post. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Nichols, however, told Us in a statement that Thompson has “done nothing” to support their newborn.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” the former personal trainer’s rep alleged in February 2022.

While Nichols has faced “difficulties” while raising her son as a single mom, she exclusively told Us later that same month that being a mother is “rewarding.”

The California resident gushed, “I am the sole caretaker for my son, and I will do everything in my power to make sure he is provided for. I will be the best mommy I can be. I love playing with him and making him laugh. He has the cutest smile and is always so happy. I also love reading to him and rocking him to sleep. He is so cuddly.”

Not only has the new mom been posting photos of her “sweet” son via Instagram, but she has showed her postpartum body as well.

Nichols loves her “mom bod,” she told Us in February 2022, adding, “Pregnancy causes many changes in your body, and … I don’t think my body will ever be exactly the way it was pre-pregnancy.”

