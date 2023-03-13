Skincare struggles. Florence Pugh shared a relatable look into her 2023 Oscars prep before hitting the awards red carpet.

The Don’t Worry Darling star, 27, revealed via her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 12, that she got a pimple the morning of the 95th Academy Awards. Posting a video of herself getting ready for the ceremony, which is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, she hilariously captioned her post, “Big day and look who decided to turn up! Classiqué.”

Despite the unwanted facial visitor, the former Oscar nominee — who voiced Goldilocks in one of this year’s Best Animated Feature nominated films, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish — looked stunning on the red carpet. Pugh donned a voluminous neutral-toned gown by Valentino Couture, which she paired with earrings and a statement necklace by Tiffany & Co. Not to mention, her dress opens up to showcase black shorts underneath.

Describing her latest awards look, she told host Laverne Cox on Live From E!: Oscars, “[My look] is a bit romantic, a bit punk, I’m wearing shorts.”

Pugh — who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2020 her role as Amy in Little Women — has become one of Hollywood’s best-dressed stars over the years, recently rocking looks such as her red Valentino gown at the British Fashion Awards in December 2022, as well as her daring peplum dress and hat at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards in February.

One of her most memorable looks of the past year was the hot pink dress she wore while attending the Valentino Haute Couture show in July 2022. The ensemble sparked lots of online conversation, particularly about how the dress’ see-through fabric showed off her chest.

“I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it,” Pugh captioned a slideshow of pics from the event at the time. “Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

She went on to call out people’s criticism of the look, writing, “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

Pugh, wrapped her up sharing that she was “grateful” to have grown up in “a household of powerful, curvy women.” She concluded: “I wore that dress because I know. If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples …”

A few days before the Oscars, she reunited with her ex-boyfriend Zach Braff at the red carpet premiere of their new film, A Good Person. Much like her Oscars look, she opted for a bun updo while sporting a bejeweled, black crop top, checkered pants and long, black gloves.