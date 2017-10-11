Stars Who Were Fired From Jobs

Film producer Harvey Weinstein was fired from his own company, The Weinstein Company, on October 8, 2017, amid sexual harassment allegations from various women, including Cara Delevingne, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltroww, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette. His termination came after both The New York Times and The New Yorker published reports, detailing decades of alleged sexual harassment by the producer, which he has since denied.

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” the company’s board of representatives said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

