A whole new man! Ben Affleck has been focused on his health amid the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in massive weight loss, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Gone Girl actor, 48, “has been trying to eat healthy, work out a ton, cut out carbs and eat lots of protein,” the insider says, adding that Affleck, who is sober, “isn’t drinking” in order to try and be as “healthy as possible.”

The Runner producer’s recent lifestyle change is due in part to his girlfriend, Ana de Armas.

“Ana also tries to eat healthy and has gotten Ben into it more,” the source says. “They are doing good. They are focused on Ben’s kids, work, making time for dates and just enjoying each other.”

Fans got a look at Affleck’s slimmer figure last month when he teamed up with Matt Damon on a new project with Omaze.

The longtime friends appeared in an Instagram video together in October to offer fans the chance to meet them while raising money for Eastern Congo Initiative and Water.org.

In the clip, the Jersey Girl actor looked lean in a grey tee that also emphasized his arm muscles. Later in the month, Affleck was photographed walking in Los Angeles, debuting an even thinner physique.

Affleck’s body transformation came seven months after he began dating the Knives Out actress, 32.

“Ben and Ana basically live together and Ben is very into Ana and so sweet to her,” a source exclusively told Us in September, six months into the couple’s relationship.

The pair met while filming Dark Water in November 2019. They sparked romance speculation in March while on a trip to Cuba. Us confirmed that month that the duo were “officially dating” and happy together.

One month into their relationship, the couple began quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The closeness bonded the two, with a source telling Us in April that “Ana and Ben are so in love.”

The Argo star was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The exes share three children, daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.

After finalizing their divorce, the 13 Going on 30 star, 48, moved on with businessman John Miller. The pair called it quits in August after two years of dating.

De Armas, for her part, was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.